During the San Antonio Spurs’ 136-108 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama’s dominance was on display, dropping 37 points in the first half. Although he would only score three more points the rest of the game, it brought up a topic of conversation as to whether or not Victor Wembanyama could eventually reach Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100 points in a single game.

During the latest episode of ‘Run It Back,’ presented by FanDuel TV, former NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons gave their thoughts on if Victor Wembanyama is going to be the next player to ultimately reach 100 points in a game.

“If there’s anyone that’s gonna do it, I think it’s him,” Parsons said. “If you see the way he’s talking about All-Star Weekend, his approach is just different. His maturity is just different. This game, it was just the Wemby show. . .I don’t know about a 100-ball, cause again, it’s gonna have to be a competitive game, and I don’t know if he’s gonna be able to be doing things like this with Luka, LeBron, [Austin] Reaves, [Deandre] Ayton, [Marcus] Smart on the floor, which none of them played so we knew this was going to get ugly quick.”

For Williams, he was a little bit more subdued in suggesting that the Spurs star could reach the century mark in scoring one day.

Article Continues Below

“First of all, he doesn’t shoot enough. Second of all, I’ve played with some real guns, some real guys that shoot, shoot, shoot the basketball, and they still haven’t been able to do it,” Williams said. “I just don’t think he has the mentality to go out there and take 50-60 reps.”

“That would go completely against this thoughts on ‘ethical basketball,’ Williams continued.

Against the Lakers, Wembanyama took 20 shots and 12 free-throws en route to his 40-point night. His career high thus far is 50 points which he reached in November 2024. In that game, a win against the Washington Wizards, Wembanyama took 29 shots, including 16 3-point attempts, and 13 free-throws.