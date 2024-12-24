In what's becoming old hat for y0ung Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs superstar continues to establish statistical firsts. In scoring 30 points and blocking 10 shots in a recent win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot-5 center became the youngest player to register those numbers in a game. That same night, he became the fastest player in league history to hit 200 career three-pointers.

After he joined just five other players in NBA annals with 30+ points and 10+ blocks in the same contest, Wemby was asked if it's becoming increasingly tough to find motivation.

His answer was as blunt as it was revealing.

“It's really not hard to find motivation. I still don't have any team achievement in my career. We haven't qualified to the playoffs, we haven't won a playoff series yet or won it all.”

Just 20 years old, the top overall pick in the 2023 draft is under no delusion about what remains.

“Motivation is really not a hard thing to find in this league.”

Victor Wembanyama's latest growth

As the reigning Rookie of the Year builds on what has the makings of a fantastic career, Wembanyama's improving on the day-to-day aspects that have led to his latest accomplishments.

“I think he's been more forceful. I think he's been a little bit more patient when he catches the ball, especially when he's not being guarded by the traditional five-man with the size,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson continued. “I think he's done a good job of just facing up and seeing when he has that one-on-one on space to continue to push through that initial contact and once he does that because he's so long with those steps and this strides, he gets to the rim and it's hard to not have incidental or more than incidental contact.”

Wemby's efficiency from three-point range has also improved.

“You know, every player knows that there's days where you can't make a shot, whether it's practice or a game or this and this, it just doesn't feel right,” the Spurs leading scorer shared.

“But those games happen less and less over the years. I thank my past self for that.”

In growing up watching some of the game's best shooters – including the top two in three-pointers made – Stephen Curry and James Harden, both whom he beat to career 200 three-pointers – Wemby appreciates his own hard work.”

“I remember being 15 years old and spending so much time getting shots up with coaches in the gym late. It hasn't always transitioned to games because I've been through so many different levels of opponents over time. I think I'm growing into it naturally, so it's good and I thank the past myself for allowing me to make 200 at least.”

The French phenom is focusing on parlaying his success to the Spurs. Johnson says it works both ways.

“I think we did a good job as a team in terms of being connected where Victor was in the right place to make those ten blocks, but then when we dribbled it or passed out those other guys were in good position as well,” the 38-year-old coach revealed following the aforementioned victory vs. the Blazers.

The Spurs know that their overall position rests on Wembanyama.