San Antonio Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama isn't a stranger to making NBA history. Sure, the 20-year-old French phenom is just 94 games into his NBA career, but he's already cracked the NBA record book on numerous occasions. Take for example, on Saturday night, when in a 114-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Wembanyama became the only player in league history to have 10 blocks and 4 three-pointers made in the same game.

But for a moment, let's zoom out and evaluate the spectacular play of Victor Wembanyama not just on Saturday night, but over the course of what has so far been a sensational 94 game career. And let's look at what the future face of the NBA has accomplished from three-point range in comparison to the three most prolific long-range shooters ever.

Per San Antonio Spurs PR specialist Jordan Howenstine, Wembanyama made his 200th career three-pointer on Saturday night, reaching that mark faster than Stephen Curry (who did so in 99 career games), James Harden (153 career games) and Ray Allen (131 career games). Curry, Harden and Allen currently top the list of the most three-pointers made in NBA history.

Now, it is important to consider context in an exercise like this one. Part of this has to do with Wemby having the green light right away to launch triples at an historic pace in a three-point happy NBA. Wemby is shooting nine threes per game so far this season. Ray Allen never shot that many three's in a single season, reaching a career high in attempts of 8.4 per game in his 10th year in the league. It took Curry until his 7th season to shoot more than 9 three-pointers per game, and Harden until his 8th season.

With that said, it's unlikely that Wembanyama will see a dip in his attempts any time soon, especially if he continues to improve from three-point range. After hitting just under 33 percent of his three's during his unprecedented rookie season, Wemby is up to 35 percent this year, and he's hit 40 percent of his triples in his last 15 games after a slow start to the season.