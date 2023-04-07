For years, the balance of power in college basketball was so strongly tipped in the coach’s favor. They could make a long-term commitment to a program and then abruptly leave for a better offer. Those players who that coach recruited were left utterly powerless. Now, however, the modern transfer rules have changed everything. Yet, St. John’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino could still be reaping the benefits just the same.

Pitino, who was officially hired by the Storm on March 20, seems to be targeting the two best players from his old gig, Iona, per the New York Post’s Zach Braziller. MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton Jr. and backcourt mate Daniss Jenkins have both entered the transfer portal, but are considering staying put in New York. They are visiting the campus together on Friday.

St. John’s is obviously on the shortlist for both talents. Clayton Jr. averaged 16.8 points per game on lights-out 43 percent 3-point shooting for the Gaels last season as a sophomore. Jenkins tallied 15.6 points and nearly five assists per contest. Together they formed one of the more overlooked backcourts in the country.

Pitino recruited them to be crucial catalysts for NCAA Tournament success at Iona, but the team could not get through the first round- this year running into the bulldozer that was UConn. St. John’s basketball will have the resources to help Clayton Jr. and Jenkins reach new heights, on a program and individual level.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, like in any sudden breakup, there is a brutal side to these potential commitments. Pitino had previously said he would end his coaching career with Iona. Now, he is on the verge of poaching their top two talents.

The highs and lows of college basketball are not confined to the month of March. But if the new-look Storm go dancing next year, nothing else will probably matter to the legions of fans Rick Pitino hopes to reinvigorate.

The next phase of that plan commences Friday.