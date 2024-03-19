Selection Sunday might be over but a lot of reactions are still coming in. A prominent story is that St. John's basketball program will miss the NCAA Tournament. They have also declined to join the NIT. Coach Rick Pitino has a lot of feelings about this March Madness snub due to knowing that the Red Storm more than deserved a spot. Now, he is also sticking up for other teams in the Big East conference like Providence and Seton Hall.
The Big East is one of, if not, the toughest conferences to win in all of college basketball. It takes an insanely talented squad with a master tactician like Dan Hurley's UConn to top this field of competitors. Impressive records are hard to come by and the St. John's head coach knows this. Coach Rick Pitino had a bone to pick with the selection committee. This was after programs like his Red Storm, Providence, and Seton Hall did not make it.
“I believe in getting better, not bitter. I totally believe that six teams from the Big East belonged in the field, I know our players along with Providence are totally disappointed with the decisions made. But not having Seton Hall at 13-7 in BE play with wins over the top teams is flat-out wrong!” he wrote on X.
St. John's HC speaks up about the snubs
The legendary coach might have a point here. Only three Big East teams will be represented in the NCAA Tournament despite the records and non-conference wins that each of the teams netted. Seton Hall, for instance, netted a 20-win record this year with 13 of those coming from within the conference. Providence also had 21 wins which could have been enough.
Now, the Big East's hopes of winning a national title rest in the hands of the remaining teams. Defending champions UConn, Shaka Smart's Marquette, and Creighton will represent them well. All of which have proven that they can make deep runs in the past years.
For St. John's and Pitino, their offseason starts now. A lot of adjustments need to be made and some recruitment as well. After practically starting from a clean slate last year, will they be able to make it back to March Madness by 2025?