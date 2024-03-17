Earlier this afternoon, the annual “Selection Sunday” process took place, when the 64 teams (more than that if you count the Play-In games) who are going to participate in this year's version of March Madness beginning this week were decided upon by a select committee. There were several expected names in the bunch that was chosen on Selection Sunday, including most notably the UConn Huskies, who were last year's NCAA Champions; however, that didn't stop some teams from feeling as though they were snubbed out on the chance to participate in March Madness in 2024.
Three of the most notable teams who were unable to make the selection committee's final cut included St. John's, Providence, and Seton Hall. While Seton Hall was listed as one of the committee's “first four teams out,” Providence basketball and St. John's basketball weren't even able to land that consolation prize.
Needless to say, fans of all three of those storied programs were highly upset with the decision, and took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express their feelings at the snub.
Some noted that this is just the second time in NCAA Tournament history (since its expansion) that the Big East will garner just three bids in total, with the other occurrence happening 31 years ago all the way back in 1993.
For just the second time since the NCAA Tournament expanded, the Big East will just be a 3-bid conference. The other time was 1993.
— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 17, 2024
Others couldn't believe that neither St. John's nor Providence earned even a “first four out” nod.
lol St. John's nor Providence even among the first four out? I know there were crazy bid stealers plus a strong bubble, but my goodness.
Big East also got no respect from the committee. I am kinda staggered by this bracket from a seeding and selection perspective.
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 17, 2024
Some took aim at Virginia as the culprit for some of these snubs.
Virginia getting the tournament is an absolute joke move by the committee. St. John’s, Seton Hall & Providence all are more deserving.
— Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) March 17, 2024
In any case, March Madness is set to begin later this week.