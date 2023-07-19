The St. John's men's basketball team has been extremely busy this offseason after hiring Rick Pitino as the new head coach. The Red Storm have added a few players via the transfer portal, and the tough days of St. John's basketball is hopefully in the rearview mirror. Still, even with August almost here, they have added another transfer. The Red Storm have brought in Tennessee signee and former Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum, per Joe Tipton of On3.

‘NEWS: Chris Ledlum, former Tennessee signee and Harvard transfer, has committed to St. John’s, a source tells @On3sports.'

The senior forward averaged 18.8 PPG with 8.4 rebounds for Harvard and initially signed with Tennessee. However, he then changed his mind and is now heading to St. John's to play for Pitino in a new-look program.

In what might be a corresponding move, Quinn Slazinski is moving on from St. John's, as Adam Zagoria reports.

Ledlum was the team's leading scorer and rebounder in his final two years at Harvard. He recently de-committed from Tennessee, and it didn't take long for the Red Storm to land him as they add another top-notch transfer in hopes of making an NCAA Tournament run.

Chris Ledlum is originally from the area, so Rick Pitino is doing his best to bring back local players. Jordan Dingle and Simoen Wilcher are also local products, and the roster is starting to fill out for Pitino's team.

The St. John's basketball program is an intriguing top-25 preseason team, and with the late transfer portal move of Chris Ledlum joining forces, they should be considered even more for a spot when the season begins.