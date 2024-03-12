Stanford women's basketball star Cameron Brink announced Tuesday that she is headed to the big leagues, joining other women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark in declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.
Brink's decision comes on the heels of Stanford's 74-61 loss to JuJu Watkins and USC in the Pac-12 title game on Sunday.
“My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing. I cannot being to express my love or everyone I've met and everything I've learned in Palo Alto,” Brink said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Although I am excited for the next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford.”
The 6-foot-4 senior, who had the option to utilize an additional year of eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be a top 3 pick in the WNBA, with ESPN's latest mock draft positioning her at No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Brink leaves behind an impressive legacy at Stanford that includes a national championship victory in 2021 – her freshman year – and a Final Four appearance in 2022. As a soon-to-be three-time All-American and last week's Pac-12 Player of the Year, Brink's contributions have been instrumental in maintaining Stanford's dominance in women's college basketball under coach Tara VanDerveer, who recently became the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history.
“Cam has had an exceptional college career and fully embraced what it means to be a Stanford student-athlete during her time on The Farm,” VanDerveer said in a statement, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “She worked hard to improve each and every year, helped us win a national championship, and has a lengthy list of very well-deserved awards and accomplishments. Simply put, she'll go down as one of the best in program history.”
Throughout her tenure with the Cardinal, the Beaverton, Oregon, native secured six Pac-12 championships (regular season and tournament combined) and amassed numerous individual accolades, including three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards and the WBCA award for national defensive player of the year. Her international success with USA Basketball, which includes three gold medals and an MVP award at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, further highlights her exceptional talent and versatility.
Despite Stanford's loss to USC in the conference championship, Brink's senior season has been nothing short of spectacular, with career highs of 17.8 points per game, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. Her leadership and performance have propelled the Cardinal to clinch the conference regular season title and secure a projected No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.