The USC Trojans have been one of the top teams in the country this season and that's largely due to the play of freshman sensation JuJu Watkins. Watkins is arguably the top player in the country and recently won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Award. USC defeated crosstown rival UCLA to advance to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game where they upset Stanford, 74-61.
Following the game, Watkins spoke about her teammates and her first time experiencing cutting down the nets via Tyler DeLuca of No Cap Space WBB.
“It feels great. I was only able to come this far with my team. They're a great group of girls, I'm just glad to be a part of it,” Watkins said. “I'm just glad to be a part of this team, they mean the world, they deserve everything and I'm just here for the ride.”
Regarding her first postseason championship, Watkins said, “I've never cut a net before, this is my first time. The first of many.”
JuJu Watkins finished with only nine points, three rebounds and one assist in USC's win against Stanford. The last time these two teams played against each other, USC also grabbed the win but Watkins dropped a career-high 51 points.
This season, Watkins has been averaging 27.6 points per game, 7.3 rebounds. 3.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the the field, 33 percent from the three point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the three point line. With the win, USC is likely going to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.