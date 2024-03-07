Stanford women's basketball star Cameron Brink has gotten the attention of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry after the Cardinal star won not just the Pac-12 Player of the Year honor but also the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award.
Curry gave Brink a shoutout in a pair of Instagram Stories posts.
“Make some room on the mantle @cameronbrink22,” Curry wrote in one story showing a graphic of Brink's Pac-12 Player of the Year award.
“For this one too 👀 3 times the charm🏆🏆🏆,” Curry added on the other slide showing Brink's DPOY image.
Stephen Curry congratulates Cameron Brink for her historic Pac-12 double. The Cardinal women's basketball star was voted Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OrKHUIDkc0
— Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 7, 2024
As implied by Curry's message to Brink, this is not the first time that the Stanford women's basketball star has managed to win both awards in the same season. She did it in 2022 as well and nearly pulled off the same feat in 2023 when she bagged that year's Defensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 but not the Player of the Year honor.
In any case, there is no denying that Brink is one of the best players in the game today — just like Curry, whose mother, Sonya, is Brink's godmother.
Brink and Stanford women's basketball are also a virtual lock to make it to the March Madness. The Cardinal are on top of the Pac-12 standings with a 15-3 conference record and currently ranked second overall in the AP Poll.
The senior forward is averaging 17.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game, while shooting over 53 percent from the field, so far in the 2023-24 college basketball season.