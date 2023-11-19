Steph Curry endorses Bay Area's new WNBA team, confident in Warriors' management and hoping stars like Azzi Fudd join the team's roster.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is showing his enthusiastic support for the upcoming Bay Area WNBA team. The Warriors' point guard, known for his exceptional skills on the court, is equally passionate about the growth and promotion of women's basketball.

This support aligns with the WNBA's October announcement that Warriors CEO Joe Lacob and co-chairman Peter Guber have acquired rights to an expansion franchise in the Bay Area. Speaking on NBC Sports Bay Area's “Dubs Talk” on Thursday, Curry praised the Warriors‘ management under Lacob and Guber since 2010, expressing confidence that they will bring the same level of excellence to the WNBA team.

“It's a great opportunity for the WNBA to expand, which is a big deal, to get opportunities, roster spots, money coming into the league, putting these amazingly talented ladies on stage,” Curry said. “I know how the Warriors organization has treated us from the time Joe (Lacob) and Peter (Guber) took over back in 2010 to now, running a first-class organization/operation. They're going to do the same thing with the WNBA team.”

Curry's connection to women's basketball is personal longstanding, dating back to his college days at Davidson and growing stronger since his NBA debut in 2009. He is an advocate for female athletes at all levels, from youth sports to the professional ranks. One of Curry's significant connections in women's basketball is with UConn star Azzi Fudd, who regularly participates in Curry’s offseason workouts and camps. Additionally, Stanford star Cameron Brink holds a special place in Curry's life as his “godsister” – Sonya, Steph Curry's mother, and Cameron Brink's mother were roommates at Virginia Tech and each became the godmother to the other's children.

Curry's hope is that talents like Fudd or Brink could join the San Francisco franchise, which is yet to announce its team name. The team is set to start playing in 2025 at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Curry's backing for the WNBA's Bay Area expansion is a significant boost, given his high profile in the basketball world. The new team's arrival in a region with a strong basketball fan base and history is seen as a crucial step for increasing the visibility and popularity of women's basketball.