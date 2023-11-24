Stanford's women's basketball team, led by Cameron Brink, transforms NCAA tournament disappointment into resilience and unity.

In a postgame interview following Stanford's 96-64 rout of Indiana on Nov. 12, senior All-American Cameron Brink reflected on a season that is quickly becoming a testament to resilience and transformation. Brink, who notched 20 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks in the early-season victory, highlights the team's developing identity this season.

“We came out and showed everyone what we're made of,” Brink said, as reported by Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “I don't know, maybe people will take us a little more seriously now.”

Stanford, under the tutelage of Coach Tara VanDerveer, faced a challenging start to the 2023-24 season. The team had suffered a surprising second-round NCAA tournament exit and lost significant talent to the WNBA, including first-round draft pick Haley Jones. Despite these setbacks, the team's spirit remained undeterred. Brink's return, alongside sharpshooter Hannah Jump, heralded a rejuvenation of the team's prospects.

“Tara says all the time, ‘Every disappointment is a blessing,'” Brink said. “We knew as a program we wanted to make some changes. So I think culture-wise, we're doing great. We all just truly love each other and get along great and we're having fun together. I feel like you can really tell that we just enjoy each other's presence.”

This season has seen the landscape of women's college basketball blown wide open, with Stanford's early performances particularly notable. Victories over teams, like the nail-biting 82-79 overtime win against Duke on Nov. 19, have catapulted the Cardinal to a commendable 5-0 start.

Cameron Brink, Cardinal look ahead

Brink's role as a leader has been crucial in this transformation. Averaging career-highs in points and rebounds, she has also demonstrated leadership through fostering an open and supportive team environment.

The Cardinal have also faced tactical challenges, notably Cameron Brink's struggle with foul trouble, an aspect she has worked to improve. Junior Kiki Iriafen, another key player, has made significant strides, becoming a dominant force in the frontcourt and exemplifying the team's overall growth.

“I'm less hesitant,” Iriafen said. “When I get the ball, I know what I want to do. I can see the floor better. I'm not thinking too much like, ‘Oh, what should I do?' I'm playing calm and have this fire as well.”

Looking ahead, the team's developing synergy will be tested in the competitive Pac-12 conference. The lineup includes formidable opponents such as No. 2, UCLA, No. 3 Colorado and No. 8 USC. These matches will not only test Stanford's mettle but also provide opportunities to solidify their status as a top contender.

The season also holds special significance beyond the court. VanDerveer is on the verge of surpassing a historic coaching milestone. Simultaneously, Brink faces the prospect of the WNBA draft or returning for a fifth-year of eligibility.

“I just really want to end this year on a high note because we have a really special group,” Brink said. “I seriously think we couldn't get along any better.”