The Dallas Stars fell short in their quest to continue their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Monday in rather embarrassing fashion.

Dallas lost 6-0 in a game they desperately needed to win. As a result, the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals which begin on Saturday.

After the game, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer fielded questions from the media. Through the disappointing loss, the veteran bench boss had classy words for the Golden Knights. “If we can’t win, there’s a lot of guys in that (Golden Knights) room that deserve to win,” he said.

The Golden Knights are a team very familiar to DeBoer. In fact, he is the second head coach in Vegas team history. The 54-year-old Ontario native took over for Gerard Gallant back in January 2020.

Under DeBoer, the Golden Knights made the Western Conference Finals in 2020. Ironically, they lost to the Stars that year in five games. The team returned to the final four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year later, losing to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 2021-22. Vegas fired the 54-year-old, who joined the Stars a month after his departure from the Sin City.

DeBoer certainly wanted his revenge in this series. If you had a chance to get one over on your former employer, you’d do everything you could to stick it to them. However, any bad blood certainly doesn’t extend to the players. And DeBoer showed his class with his remarks in a tough moment in his career.