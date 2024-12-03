The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL through the first two months of the 2024-25 NHL season. The Stars made the Western Conference Finals last season in a losing effort against the Edmonton Oilers. And they have carried over their successful form in 2024-25 despite some key offseason losses. However, the team recently received brutal injury news regarding Tyler Seguin.

Seguin has been placed on injured reserve, the Stars announced on Monday night. This move is retrospective to December 1. Dallas also announced the loaning of Alexander Petrovic to the AHL's Texas Stars. In a corresponding move, forward Justin Hryckowian has been recalled from Texas.

This is not the first time Seguin has missed time this year. The Stars star missed a few games due to injury early on in the 2024-25 campaign. Seguin played 19 games before going on IR. In that time, he scored nine goals and 20 points to help Dallas to a 15-8-0 record.

How the Stars will move forward without Tyler Seguin

Tyler Seguin has spent parts of the last 12 seasons with the Stars. He has emerged as one of the team's most important players throughout his time in the Lone Star State. His point production has dropped off since the 2018-19 season, to be fair. However, it seemed as if he was trending positively in 2024-25.

Seguin is a center by trade but has also seen time on the wing. He occupies a top-six role no matter where he plays, though. This makes him rather tough to replace. Thankfully for Dallas, they have solid forward depth to help them withstand his absence in the short term.

The Stars can turn to a center duo of Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene on the top two lines. On the right wing, they have young stars Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven who are able to fill in for the veteran Seguin. Other options include captain Jamie Benn and veteran Evgenii Dadonov.

Of course, it's tough to lose a player like Seguin no matter what. Especially given his fantastic start to the 2024-25 season. Seguin was on pace for 37 goals and 82 points in 78 games before going on injured reserve on Monday night.

It's unknown how long the Stars will be without one of their longtime stars. Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious and he can return sooner rather than later. Dallas takes on the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night to kick off a three-game West Coast road trip.