The Dallas Stars were oh-so-close to returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in four years in 2024, losing in their second consecutive Western Conference Final. And when they try again in 2024-25 and beyond, they'll have to do it without key defensive stalwart Chris Tanev after the 34-year-old signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer.

General manager Jim Nill, who is fresh off winning his second straight GM of the year award, explained to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun earlier this week why the squad was unable to lock up the Canadian.

“We loved Chris, he was a perfect fit and even he admitted that … but in the end, he’s from Toronto, he’s toward the end of his career — they offered something we couldn’t offer,” Nill explained.

“These players have to make decisions, too, they have families. I respect that, and I’ve got full respect for Chris. He came in here and did a great job and we would have loved to have him back.”

The Stars had another fantastic season in 2023-24, capturing the Central Division after winning 52 games. They looked like a team of destiny in the playoffs as well after defeating each of the last two defending champions.

The Stars dispatched the 2023 champion Vegas Golden Knights in a thrilling seven-game series in Round 1 before taking out the Colorado Avalanche — who won it all in 2022 — in six games in Round 2.

But they were unable to outlast Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the West Final, being knocked out in six games by the Western Canadian franchise.

Despite the disappointing ending — and the departure of Tanev — Nill still believes the Stars are in a better position than they were at this time last year.

“I think we have more depth,” Nill told LeBrun on Monday. “I look at our team right now compared to last year at this time, I think we’re a better team. Now, we didn’t have Chris Tanev yet then at this time last year. But right now I think we’re a better team depth-wise.”

This summer, the Stars bought out Ryan Suter, and signed Matt Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin and Brendan Smith to shore up the blue line. They also watched as Joe Pavelski retired, which will certainly be a big blow after all he has done for the franchise after coming over from the San Jose Sharks.

“It is a big void,” Nill admitted. “Now, the good thing is, guys have been tutored by him. They’ve been around him. A lot of guys have grown through his tutelage. He was a big part of our team, leadership-wise, in the dressing room, away from the dressing room. That’s a big void. But we have good leadership.”

Despite the losses of Tanev and Pavelski, the Stars are expecting a couple of youngsters to take the next step, including Mavrik Bourque, who led the American Hockey League in scoring and won the MVP award.

The goal is that star players Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger will also continue to improve.

Without a doubt, the Stars are still Stanley Cup contenders. It'll be intriguing to see if the club can finally get over the hump and capture a first championship since 1999 next spring.