The Dallas Stars defeated the Anaheim Ducks in a shootout on Monday night. The victory capped off a milestone night for team captain Jamie Benn.

Benn skated in his 1000th career game on Monday, a major achievement for any NHL player. He became just the second player in history to play his 1000th game with the Dallas Stars.

The only other player to enjoy the milestone with the Stars is Mike Modano. Modano played 1459 games with the Stars organization, joining when they were the Minnesota North Stars in 1989-90. The Michigan native left the team ahead of the 2010-11 season, joining his hometown Detroit Red Wings before retiring.

Benn joined the Stars organization in 2007 after being drafted 129th overall. He debuted in the 2009-10 season, scoring 22 goals and 56 points in his rookie season.

Benn developed into a star over the next few years. In 2014-15, he lead the NHL in points scored with 87, winning the Art Ross Trophy as a result. The Stars captain also earned All-Star honors in 2014 and 2016.

Benn is second in team history in goals with 348. Furthermore, he is third in team history with assists (465) and points (813).

Prior to Monday’s game, Benn took pride in his loyalty to the Stars. So far, unlike Modano, the Dallas captain has not left the organization and doesn’t seem likely to at this point.

“I think the best part about it all is that I’ve done it with one organization. I take a lot of pride in putting that jersey on every night, and I think that’s probably what’s most special to me,” said Benn.

Benn’s career began with a shootout game, a loss to the Nashville Predators in 2009. It’s only fitting his 1000th game corrects course and results in a shootout victory.