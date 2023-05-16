The Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Monday, defeating the Seattle Kraken in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas got the job done with the backing of another sport’s biggest star: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Dallas won a crucial Game 7 by a score of 2-1 over the Kraken. Stars forwards Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz scored the goals that punched their ticket to the next round. As the game neared the end, Mahomes took to Twitter to share his reaction to the game.

Mahomes has a local connection to the Stars. The 27-year-old superstar is a native of the state of Texas. Furthermore, he played his college football at Texas Tech University.

This is not Mahomes’ first experience with the game of hockey. In 2019, Mahomes and Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce were in attendance for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins. The Blues went on to win the Cup that season in seven games.

Dallas represented the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals a year later. However, the Stars came up short against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Stars made the playoffs again last season, bowing out in the first round.

The Stars have not won the Stanley Cup since 1999. Since then, they’ve made two appearances in the Stanley Cup Final and one additional appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

The Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Vegas defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night to move on to the next round for the fourth time in their six-year existence.