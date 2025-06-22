The Dallas Stars have made three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances, but are making changes this offseason. They already fired head coach Pete DeBoer, traded forward Mason Marchment, and re-signed forward Matt Duchene. But one big name has been on the trade market, which could provide a massive shakeup. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun has the latest on a potential Jason Robertson trade as the Stars move into the offseason.

“The Stars aren’t actively shopping him but are listening on him to educate themselves on the market and what teams might be willing to do at some point,” LeBrun reported. “Dallas correctly views his value as at its highest right now, given that he’s still signed for another year at $7.75 million on the cap. At the same time, the Stars are also trying to gauge Robertson’s camp, CAA, and [Robertson's agent Pat] Brisson, to get a feel for what their ask would be on the next contract.”

Robertson's contract expires after the 2025-26 season, when he will be a restricted free agent one year away from reaching UFA status. LeBrun says that the Stars could trade him, but don't expect it immediately.

“The market interest is already pretty robust for Robertson, as it should be. Either way, though, I don’t see a quick resolution in the coming week or two. This is a slow-play situation where he’s either extended by the end of the summer or traded in August.”

The Stars did trade for Mikko Rantanen during the season, complicating their offseason cap calculations. But Robertson is a homegrown center entering his prime. They should prioritize his contract, along with defenseman Thomas Harley. While there may not be enough money to go around, they cannot trade Robertson immediately before trying to extend him. That appears to be their plan as July 1 approaches.