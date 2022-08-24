Derek Watt among 3 Steelers players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one final preseason game against the Detroit Lions before Mike Tomlin has to decide on the final Steelers 53-man roster for 2022. That makes this game crucial to several players who Tomlin will have to make a tough decision about ahead of the final Steelers roster cuts. The toughest decision might be about whether to end the Derek Watt Steelers Era in Pittsburgh.

In addition to the Watt decision, there are a few other players who need something good to happen against the Lions to solidify their spot in 20222.

Here are three players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of the Steelers last round of roster cuts.

Steelers players who need big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

FB Derek Watt

There is a possibility that the Derek Watt Steelers days could be coming to an end soon. The brother of the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is dealing with a shoulder injury that could linger into the regular season. However, that’s not the only reason his job is in jeopardy.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers picked another one of their superstars’ brothers in Michigan State’s Connor Heyward. Cameron’s little bro is 5-foot-11, 233-pounds, and ran a 4.72 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Connor Heyward is nominally a tight end, but he can play H-back and fullback as well. With a cheap rookie like this on the roster and playing well, it’s hard to justify keeping Watt and his $4.7 million cap hit on the Steelers 53-man roster.

Watt may not only need to get healthy and get on the field in the final preseason game against the Lions, but he might also need Connor Heyward to have some rookie struggles to avoid the final Steelers roster cuts.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

In addition to the Connor Heyward vs. Derek Watt Steelers battle, there is another competition in the team’s backfield that could come down to the Week 3 preseason game. That is running back Anthon McFarland Jr. vs. Jaylen Warren.

Dark horse RB candidate Mateo Durant left with the second round of Steelers roster cuts, so now it is down to McFarland and Warren for the final HB spot behind Najee Harris and Benny Snell.

Warren, the undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State, has been the most impressive back so far in camp (outside of Harris) and it seems like he has the inside track to make the final Steelers 53-man roster over McFarland unless the veteran does something big in the last preseason game.

The truth about this battle is, most Pittsburgh fans would probably like to see Snell among the finals Steelers roster cuts, but he is a Mike Tomlin favorite. That’s why McFarland is in trouble.

OT Joe Haeg

The backend of the Steelers offensive line up still up in the air, so a solid final preseason game could determine whether a player like tackle Joe Haeg makes the Steelers 53-man roster.

Haeg is currently missing time in concussion protocol, which isn’t great heading into the season. Outside of that, it’s not that Haeg has done much wrong. Other players have just stepped up and shown more versatility or are simply on more affordable contracts.

In fact, if Haeg does get on the field and plays well against the Lions, it still might not be enough to make the Steelers 53-man roster. Trenton Scott might avoid the final Steelers roster cuts because he makes $1 million this season while cutting Haeg will save $2.1 million, per Spotrac.