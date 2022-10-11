Ben Roethlisberger speaks out on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s first career NFL start

Kenny Pickett has taken over as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback. Former Steelers star QB Ben Roethlisberger recently discussed Pickett’s first career NFL start, per Channel Seven on Youtube.

“The game turned so quick,” Roethlisberger said. “For [Pickett]’s first start, I thought he did well. Sustained some drives. Obviously, only three points is not what you want. He had a bunch of completions, lots of yards. I thought there were some plays that could’ve been made out there.”

Kenny Pickett’s first game came against the New York Jets. He was inserted into the game halfway through after Mike Tomlin had seen enough from Mitch Trubisky. For Pickett, his debut was a tale of stories.

On one hand, he went an efficient 10-13 through the air with 120 yards. However, he also threw 3 interceptions.

Kenny Pickett got the start against the Buffalo Bills over this past weekend and went 34-52 through the air with 327 yards. He only tossed 1 interception in the game, but was fairly inefficient. Nevertheless, the young Steelers QB has shown signs of potential. Pittsburgh considers him their quarterback of the future.

Kenny Pickett will try to follow in the footsteps of “Big Ben” Roethlisberger who is a Steelers legend. He called it quits last year which led to the Steelers’ quarterback search in the first place. Pickett impressed during training camp but Mike Tomlin opted to start the year with veteran Mitch Trubisky.

But with the Steelers seemingly entering a rebuilding phase, it makes sense for Kenny Pickett to begin getting in-game reps.