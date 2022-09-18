Brian Flores took on new coaching role during Steelers’ game-planning for Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-igniting a rivalry with the New England Patriots in Week 2. The longtime AFC powerhouses are now both in new eras, though Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick remain in charge. Former Patriots coach Brian Flores is now with the Steelers and is helping Pittsburgh out using his knowledge of New England.

According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, Flores joined Steelers’ offensive coaches’ meetings and discussed the game plan with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The senior defensive assistant coach’s insight is extremely valuable as the Steelers look to improve to 2-0.

Steelers senior defensive ass't Brian Flores sat in on Pittsburgh's offensive meetings this week, and chipped in with game-planning with OC Matt Canada, I'm told. Makes sense, given his background/knowledge in the Patriots D. So he's valuable on both sides of the ball this week. https://t.co/h95r999pfd — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 18, 2022

Although Flores wasn’t with the Patriots for the last few years, he is familiar with Belichick after spending over a decade in the Patriots franchise. He also saw plenty of the Pats during his three years when he was coaching the Miami Dolphins, so he has plenty of knowledge to share about Belichick’s tendencies and players.

Through the first half of the Steelers’ matchup with the Patriots, Pittsburgh had only 131 yards of offense and three points. Mitchell Trubisky completed 11 of his 19 pass attempts but also threw an interception. The Steelers’ lack of production can hardly be held against Flores, though.

On the defensive side, Flores helped the Steelers defense emerge as a unit that looks really strong. His coaching abilities helped Pittsburgh beat up on Joe Burrow in Week 1 and hold the Patriots to just 10 points in the first half. With T.J. Watt sidelined for a while, the Steelers will lean on Flores to help put together a strong game plan.