By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.

In his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward verbalized his request for Flacco to lead the New York Jets to a win over the Miami Dolphins this Sunday (h/t Steelers Depot).

“Joe, you were at Pitt for a year,” Heyward said. “You know about the Steelers. YOu played against the Steelers. Now it’s time you helped the Steelers. Let’s get it done, Joe.”

For Pittsburgh to find its way to the NFL playoffs, it will have to beat the Cleveland Browns at home. That’s the only one that they have complete control over in Week 18. Even if they beat the Browns, the Steelers would still need the Jets to defeat the Miami Dolphins. With Zach Wilson benched and Mike White sidelined with a rib injury, the Jets will have the veteran Flacco to start for them under center in the regular-season finale versus the Dolphins, who are looking very beatable with just a seventh-round rookie in Skylar Thompson starting for them at quarterback.

Apart from that, Pittsburgh also needs the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh will enter the showdown versus Cleveland on a three-game win streak.