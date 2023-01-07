By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The final week of the NFL regular season is among us. The Cleveland Browns (7-9) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) on Sunday with playoff implications on the line! Action kicks off at 1:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Steelers prediction and pick.

Cleveland has won three of their last five games but has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns are 8-8 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone under. Pittsburgh has won five of their last six games. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses from the Patriots and Dolphins. The Steelers are 9-6-1 against the spread while 63% of their games have gone under. The teams last met in week three in Cleveland when the Browns took a 29-17 victory.

Here are the Browns-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Steelers Odds

Cleveland Browns: +2.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-108)

Under: 40.5 (-112)

How To Watch Browns vs. Steelers

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Paramount+

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Despite the Browns having already been eliminated from the playoffs, they have a great chance to cover on Sunday thanks to their improved defense. While many expected Deshaun Watson’s offense to take off in the late stages of the season, it’s actually been the Cleveland defense that’s carried the way. While they rank just 18th in points allowed (22.1 PPG) for the season, the Browns have allowed the second-fewest points per game (13.4 PPG) over the last five weeks. Pittsburgh’s offense has scored the fourth-fewest points per game (17.5 PPG) – setting up a low-scoring affair.

The Browns have completely flipped the script from the first part of the season as their offense has struggled to score since the return of Deshaun Watson. Cleveland has scored the ninth-fewest points per game over the last five weeks (16.8 PPG). Watson has not looked the part of a $230 million quarterback. He’s averaged just 174 yards per game while completing 57% of his passes. That being said, Watson appeared to take a step forward last week. He tossed three touchdowns in their win over Washington. The Steelers are much weaker against the pass, where they rank 27th in yards per attempt (7.0 YPA), compared to the rush, where they rank fourth in yards per rush (4.1 YPC). While Cleveland is known for their strong rushing attack, look for them to attack more through the air in hopes of keeping star running back Nick Chubb healthy.

Two of Watson’s three touchdowns last week went to receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper has one of Cleveland’s best offensive players this season – catching 76 passes for 1,109 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. Cooper blitzed the Steelers for 101 yards and a score in their previous meeting. He wasn’t the only Cleveland receiver to have a big game against the Steelers, as tight end David Njoku caught nine passes for 89 yards and a score himself.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Like the Browns, the Steelers have ridden their stellar defense through the latter half of the season. Pittsburgh ranks 11th in points allowed (20.8 PPG) and 14th in total defense (332 YPG). They are particularly stout against opposing rushing attacks as they rank fourth in yards per carry allowed (4.1 YPC). They’ve been much better since the return of star TJ Watt who finally looks healthy after missing time with an injury. Pittsburgh has held six consecutive opponents under 20 points – a streak they’ll look to continue against a sputtering Browns offense.

The biggest factor in whether or not Pittsburgh can cover the spread is their ability to run the ball. Cleveland’s run defense has improved, but they have given up the 25th most yards per rush (4.8 YPC). That bodes well for a Steelers rushing attack that’s looked much better in recent weeks. Najee Harris has finished the season strong after a rough start. The former first-round pick has rushed for 954 yards and six touchdowns this season. He remains a viable threat through the air as well, where he’s tacked on another 219 yards and three scores. Harris is coming off his best game of the season when he torched Baltimore’s stout defensive front for 123 total yards and the game-winning touchdown. Look for him to be a workhorse in what is a must-win on Sunday.

Final Browns-Steelers Prediction & Pick

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as Pittsburgh’s head coach and I don’t see that happening this season when they can still make the playoffs. The Browns haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2003 – a streak they’ll have to wait until next season to break.

Final Browns-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 (-110)