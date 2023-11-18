Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward had an emphatic message for the doubters of his team amid their success.

How are the Pittsburgh Steelers getting away with this? All season long, the team has followed the same script: keep it close for three quarters, and then pull out a clutch fourth-quarter drive to win the game. That's been the recipe for their success this season, and it's led them to a 6-3 record despite being outgained in nearly every game.

Naturally, there's going to be a lot of doubters about the Steelers. This is not a sustainable way to win, and many feel like Pittsburgh is worse than their record suggests. However, star defensive end Cam Heyward had an emphatic message to the team's haters, per The Athletic.

“Who are they judging?” Steelers DE Cam Heyward said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “They’re not in this. Smoke and mirrors? Screw you. We worked too hard for this. These guys dedicate their lives. We try to be a good defense. Smoke and mirrors, I think that’s a cloud of smoke.”

An ugly football win is still a win in the record books. It might not look pretty, but the Steelers have been able to shut down opposing offenses when needed. Their offense ranges from mediocre to horrid, but their defense, led by Heyward, TJ Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, has been excellent. It's allowed their team to play up against their competition and give Kenny Pickett a chance to take over in the fourth.

There's concern that the Steelers won't be able to win like this consistently. The argument is that at some point, those lousy starts are going to come back to bite them. They can't rely on fourth-quarter bail-outs all the time. Still, you have to respect the fact that they're able to make games competitive despite their limitations to give themselves a chance in the fourth. It will be interesting to see where the Steelers end up this season, considering the depth of talent in the AFC.