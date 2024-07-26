Pittsburgh Steeler star wide receiver George Pickens got in to a “heated exchange” with position coach Zach Azzanni Thursday during practice according to Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Pickens is heading into his third season with the Steelers as Azzanni was not thrilled with how the 23-year old “executed his assignment.”

“New receivers coach Zach Azzanni and George Pickens got into a heated exchange late in practice when Azzanni didn’t like the way Pickens executed his assignment,” Fittipaldo wrote.

The University of Georgia product would react and was reportedly “visibly upset.” While the interaction did not get physical, there was other wide receivers on the Steelers that went to Pickens after the exchange.

“Pickens didn’t take kindly to Azzanni’s words. Some of the other receivers approached Pickens after the exchange, but Pickens was visibly upset,” Fittipaldo wrote.

Steelers looking for Pickens to carry load this upcoming season

Pickens is looking to fully breakout next season as he has shown immense flashes of his talent as last year, he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards to go along with five touchdowns. As Fittipaldo would say, the wide receiver play from Pittsburgh last season could be seen as a disappointment which resulted in Diontae Johnson to be traded to the Carolina Panthers, making Pickens undoubtedly the top receiver on the team.

“It’s not a secret the Steelers were unhappy with their receivers last season,” Fittipaldo wrote. “They jettisoned Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for Donte Jackson. There is hope Pickens can reach his full potential under the new offensive staff, but if Thursday was any indication, he’s going to be coached a lot different than he was in his first two NFL seasons when Frisman Jackson was the receivers coach.”

The more aggressive and intense coaching could be what the Steelers receivers need to be fully locked in for 2024, but it remains to be seen if it's all for nought as they start the upcoming season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8. Last season, Pittsburgh had a 10-7 record which put them third in the NFC North as they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs.