Monday was a historic day for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bowsell and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $20 million extension — a deal that effectively ties Justin Tucker for highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Bowsell is also getting $12.5 million of guaranteed money in his contract, which is definitely high but well-deserved to say the least.

Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Chris Boswell sits at fourth on the list of highest made field goal percentages through an NFL player’s career. His 88.3% ranks right above Las Vegas Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson at 5, and just under Younghoe Koo.

The eighth-year Steelers kicker has hit 182 field goals throughout his career, which is the second-highest mark out of the Top-5 kickers in career field foal percentage. His 182 makes trails only Justin Tucker, the NFL’s most accurate kicker throughout league history, who has totaled 326 made field goals.

Boswell earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for his work in the 2017 season. The newly extended Steeler has attempted 17 field goals of 50-yards or more since 2017, missing only two kicks from this distance.

The 31-year-old continues his journey in Pittsburgh, being the second-longest tenured Steeler behind Cameron Heyward.

It remains to be seen how his new extension will affect his play, but hopes are high he’s going to only step up even more and add that much-needed firepower to the Steelers.