The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the offseason with two main goals. General manager Omar Khan addressed the first one when Pittsburgh finally signed Aaron Rodgers to be their 2025-26 quarterback. Then, the Steelers inked T.J. Watt to a historic three-year, $123 million contract extension. The deal makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

In an offseason when Watt was not the only top-tier edge rusher looking for an extension, signing him was a big deal. After he signed, the pressure now shifts to the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons. While Jerry Jones, the Cowboys' owner, has made a habit of waiting to sign his stars, the Steelers took the opposite approach.

Watt will receive $41 million over the next three seasons as Pittsburgh tries to remain competitive in the AFC North. He is a big part of Mike Tomlin's defense, which is annually one of the best groups in the NFL. After the Steelers traded for Jalen Ramsey earlier this offseason, expectations have risen.

Pittsburgh has not had a losing season since 2003. The fact that they have been so steady is a testament to Tomlin's talent as a coach. With Watt leading his team's defense going forward, it is one less thing the Steelers have to worry about. Watt and Ramsey, along with franchise legend Cameron Hayward, could help buy the offense some time to gel this season.

Now that Parsons has a contract to compare himself to, he is likely to ask for even more from the Cowboys. Watt is one of the more talented players in the league and his contract will reset the market at his position. While the contract looks like a big one now, it could become a bargain by the time it is over.

The Steelers secured a big part of their future by signing Watt to his new deal. With him under contract for the next three seasons, Pittsburgh's path to contention just got much clearer.

Grade: A