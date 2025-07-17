The Pittsburgh Steelers are making sure that superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt will be a Steeler for life. The organization has signed the edge rusher to a 3-year extension worth $123 million, and he gets $108 million guaranteed.

NFL Training Camp is about to start for the Steelers on July 24. The Los Angeles Chargers are the first team to report to training camp as they are going to face the Detroit Lions for the NFL Hall of Fame Game on July 31. In stunning fashion for the Chargers, Mike Williams announced his retirement on Thursday. Williams' last touchdown catch was for the Steelers last season.

The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is regarded as one of the top players in the NFL. His accolades speak for themselves. Watt is a 4x First-Team All-Pro, 2x Second-Team All-Pro, and 7x Pro Bowler. The one thing he is missing is a Super Bowl. The Steelers wanted to make sure that Watt would not play for any other team. However, the superstar is just 30 years old. He has plenty left in the gas tank and wants to win another DPOY.

The Steelers will look very different on defense as they recently traded away Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey. The trio of Ramsey, Watt, and Cameron Heyward aims to be one of the best in the NFL. Heyward recently spoke about the recent Ramsey trade for the Steelers.

TJ Watt's brother, JJ Watt, posted about the deal.

JJ has always been a huge supporter of his younger brother and expects him to win the DPOY award every season. Now that Watt is the highest-paid non-quarterback ever (for the second time), maybe that little extra motivation will help him earn his second-ever DPOY. The Steelers have bigger goals, however, and that is making a serious run to the Super Bowl.