After finally signing Aaron Rodgers to a contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with one final piece of drama to address before the start of the 2025 NFL season: T.J. Watt's future in the gold and black.

One of the best players in football, regardless of position, Watt rightfully wants to be paid like a top defensive end, but at 30, the Steelers haven't yet come to the table with a deal that both sides can live with, leading some to wonder if he will be traded before the start of the season.

And yet, in the opinion of fellow Steelers legend Cam Heyward, that would be a mistake, as he explained to Seth Rollins and company on the Rich Eisen Show.

“You know, I think we've talked, but like we don't really talk about like contracts. And that's my brother, like I want that dude to get paid what he deserves. That dude is one of the most fierce and best players in our league. And he's respected throughout the league, you know, we talked about you know as a defense,” Heyward noted.

“We circle players on offense, but offensive players have to circle number 90 week in and week out. And there's a level of respect there, I've had the best time being able to play with him. And you know, I hope last this year is not the last time we play together because that dude, you know, that's my running mate and we create a lot of havoc together and I just want to see that guy continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and be a one-helmet guy.”

A pretty strong endorsement, right? Well, Heyward took things a step further, outright declaring that he will tell Omar Khan that no trade is happening.

“I'm going up to Omar and I'm telling him, ‘That's not happening,'” Heyward jokingly declared. “If there's even a trade that gets up there. I just, I don't think it helps our team to trade a guy like that.”

Now granted, Heyward noted pretty quickly that he doesn't have the power to shut down a trade, even if he would like to, but the statement shows just how passionate he is about not only winning but about winning with the Steelers moving forward. While relying on an aging core will eventually come back to bite the Steelers, for now, there is no doubt that the team is better off with Watt on their roster.