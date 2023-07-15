Diontae Johnson is hoping that the 2023 NFL season will see him come up with numbers better than the ones he put in 2022, but could it be that he's still not close to being content with how the offense is shaping up for the Pittsburgh Steelers? The Steelers wide receiver recently reposted a retweet of Patrick Mahomes talking about how a particular coaching style of Andy Reid is keeping everybody happy over at the side of the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Some would likely interpret this social media action by Diontae Johnson as a dig at Matt Canada, who's been the Steelers' offensive coordinator since 2021.

It can be remembered that Johnson, who signed a two-year extension with Pittsburgh in August 2022, is coming off a season in which he played 17 games and led the Steelers in receiving yards with 882 but also finished the campaign with a giant egg under his touchdown total. Both those numbers were inferior to the stats he put up in 2021 when he racked up 1,161 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns. Part of the reasons for Johnson's apparent regression in 2022 was the stability — or lack thereof– at the Steelers' quarterback room. The Steelers went from Ben Roethlisberger as their Week 1 starter in 2021 to Mitch Trubisky in 2022 before handing the keys to the offense under center to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

With Trubisky and Pickett starting for the Steelers in 2022, the team averaged just 18.1 points and 322.6 total yards per game, just 26th and 23rd in the entire NFL, respectively.