The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make it back to the playoffs after missing it in 2022. We are here to share our NFL odds series, while making a Pittsburgh Steelers over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.'

The Steelers went 9-8 in 2022 in the first season without Ben Roethlisberger in almost 20 years and missed the playoffs for the third time in five seasons. Now, they look to bounce back and keep an impeccable record going.

Coach Mike Tomlin is entering his 17th season and has never had a losing record. Yet, he also has not won a playoff game in six years. But he showed how good of a coach he was last season, and there is hope. Ultimately, the Steelers started the season 1-4, which included losses to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. But the Steelers saved their season with a shocking win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Subsequent losses to the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles put them in a 2-6 hole. Additionally, they also suffered a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to put themselves at 3-7. The Steelers then went on a 6-1 tear to finish the season and put themselves in the playoff race. However, only the Baltimore Ravens were a playoff team in those games.

The Steelers added cornerback Patrick Peterson in free agency. Yes, he is 33 years old. But he will serve as a mentor to Joey Porter Jr.. Significantly, he had five interceptions last season for the Minnesota Vikings.

There were some losses. Unfortunately, they lost Cam Sutton, who was a valuable tool to the secondary and played outside corner and in the slot. They also lost linebackers Devin Bush and Myles Jack. Moreover, safety Terrell Edmunds also departed. Jack led the team in tackles with 104, while Bush was third with 81.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 wins: -150

Under 8.5 wins: +120

Why Pittsburgh Can Win 8.5 Games

The Steelers have probably the greatest coach of all time not named Bill Belichick. Amazingly, he helped coach a team that started 3-7 and somehow kept his amazing non-losing record streak intact.

The Steelers want to pound the rock. Therefore, Najee Harris will once again be the guy as he attempts to replicate his numbers from 2022. Harris rushed 272 times for 1,038 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going.

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward continues to ball at age 34. Furthermore, he had 10.5 sacks last season. Larry Ogunjobi is excellent against the run and makes things difficult for anyone trying to run the ball.

The linebackers are excellent, as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith can both explode off the edge. Amazingly, Highsmith had 14.5 sacks in 2022. Watt suffered through injuries and only had 5.5 sacks, which was his first time not reaching double-digit sacks since his rookie season. But he is healthy now.

The Steelers will have a brand-new secondary. Therefore, free agents Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts should cover for the departures of Jack and Bush. How fast these players adjust will dictate how well the back half of this defense does.

The Steelers will win nine games if their defense continues to play at an elite level. Additionally, the offense must generate some traction.

Why Pittsburgh Can Not Win 8.5 Games

Quarterback Kenny Pickett must improve. Unfortunately, his performance was mixed in 2022. Pickett threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 12 games. However, he had comeback wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Ravens to give the Steelers some hope he can thrive.

The Steelers have a receiving core. Moreover, the Steelers need more from Diontae Johnson, who had 86 catches for 882 yards without a single touchdown. George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards and four scores. Likewise, tight end Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive line needs to improve. Thus, they drafted Broderick Jones in the first round to help with that. The Steelers also signed left guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract. Can they open up lanes? Harris averaged 3.8 yards per carry, so there must be better work from the offensive line.

The special teams was awful in 2022. Somehow, kicker Chris Boswell only converted 20 of his 28 field goals. The punter Pressley Harvin also struggled to land anything inside the 20-yard line. Special teams must improve.

The Steelers will not win nine games because Pickett is not a good quarterback. Moreover, the special teams have work to do.

The Steelers excelled despite numerous injuries in 2022. Therefore, expect them to at least hit the nine-win mark.

Final Pittsburgh Steelers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 wins: -150