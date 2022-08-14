George Pickens continues to scare rest of NFL with play reminescent of Santonio Holmes’ legendary TD

Wide receiver George Pickens is looking more and more of a draft steal for the Pittsburgh Steelers each passing day in the offseason. On Saturday during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at home, Pickens thrilled Steelers fans with a sensational touchdown that surely had many people getting flashbacks of former Pittsburgh wideout Santonio Holmes’ legendary play in Super Bowl 43 — arguably the greatest touchdown in the history of the event.

George Pickens keeps making plays. Now doing it inside stadiums. Great toe tap catch for the long TD. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CEVMhMxGJC — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 13, 2022

George Pickens was projected to be taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but off-the-field and injury concerns hurt his stock, and it turned out to work in the Steelers’ favor. Pittsburgh was able to select George Pickens in the second round (52nd overall) to add depth to the team’s already solid receiving corps that also features the likes of Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Anthony Miller.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star is having quite a stellar offseason, wowing fans with incredible plays in the training camp, which also come at the expense of the Steelers’ own defense because George Pickens has absolutely zero problems mocking whenever he comes up with a highlight. The Steelers, nevertheless, have to like the attitude of Pickens, who doesn’t seem to back down and has the talent and athleticism to go with his bravado.

The Steelers are entering their first season after the Ben Roethlisberger era so, to an extent, they still have no idea what their offense is really going to look like with Mitchell Trubisky taking over the quarterbacking duties. But expect George Pickens to play a big role in establishing Pittsburgh’s fresh identity on offense.