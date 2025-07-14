The Chicago Bulls will once again be a playoff hopeful team this season as they hope to restore glory to one of the NBA's great basketball cities. Point Guard Josh Giddey broke through in his first season with the Bulls and is set to sign a large contract extension to call Chicago home. Giddey will also find home in a new sponsor as he reportedly signed a multi-year endorsement deal with PUMA basketball, adding to their star-studded cast of athletes.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Upon his entry to the league in 2021 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey was tied to Nike with endorsement deals throughout most of his career and favored sneakers like the Nike Kobe series. However, he's recently been spotted rocked a number of other brands, Kyrie Irving's ANTA among others.

Per SoleRetriever, Giddey's agents have indicated that the budding star has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with PUMA Basketball, joining names like Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Hornets' LaMelo Ball, and Liberty's Breanna Stewart. Giddey's Australian roots will also be used to help expand the brand's platform on an international scale.

Josh Giddey inks deal with PUMA

Article Continues Below

BREAKING: Josh Giddey is signing a lucrative multi-year deal with Puma, per his representatives. ✍️✍️ @joshgiddey He will headline with and become part of Puma’s global portfolio of athletes as they continue to grow the brand and basketball category globally. pic.twitter.com/uAgkdd9BCp — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet



Specific details regarding the deal are yet to be revealed, but it's reported as a multi-year ‘lucrative' deal with the brand. Whether or not this indicates a hint at a signature shoe is yet to be determined, but it's clear PUMA is adding Giddey to a growing list of talent as they continue to brand deeper into the NBA.

In his first season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 14.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 7.2 APG. He ranked ninth league-wide in assists, 20th in rebounds, and had the seventh most triple-doubles in the league last year with seven. He's certainly capable of being a do-it-all stat machine for the Bulls and it'll be interesting seeing his stock rise the more he evolves as a player.

As for PUMA Basketball, they've added another young talent to their roster and will be looking to make more moves this offseason.