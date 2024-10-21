The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the bigger storylines coming into Week 7 after Russell Wilson took over the starting reins from Justin Fields, even though he led the team to a 4-2 record. It looked like the plan worked out well, as Wilson led the Steelers to a convincing 37-15 win against the New York Jets.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked by Brandon Marshall if starting Wilson was one of his boldest moves, and he had the perfect walk-off response.

“That’s why I’m well-compensated,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin is one of the long-standing coaches in the league, so it wouldn't be hard to trust any decision that he makes about his football team.

Russell Wilson shines in first start with Steelers

Russell Wilson finished the game with 264 passing yards and two touchdowns, and as the game continued, he looked more and more control of the offense.

“I really believe in being neutral, not being too high, not being too low,” Wilson said after the game. “Stay the course.

“You catch the wave, and once you find it, you don't let go. And I think the biggest thing is just knowing who you are, knowing the belief you have in yourself and knowing that also, too, that was my first time back, and I was like, ‘OK, I'm starting to feel it again. Here we go.'”

Mike Tomlin gave his assessment of Wilson's play after the game.

“I thought he was excellent. I thought he got better as the game went on,” Tomlin said. But I'm not surprised by that. It has been a while since he's played some ball, but I thought he settled in, knocked the rust off and distributed the ball around, and played well.”

It looks like Wilson will definitely be the starter moving on, and the Steelers will be back next week against the New York Giants.