Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle

Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

“#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that QB Mitch Trubisky will start in Sunday’s preseason game against the #Lions, meaning he’s still QB1 as of now despite Kenny Pickett’s emergence over the last few weeks,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Steelers are 2-0 so far during the preseason. Kenny Pickett has played a role in their success, as he’s displayed impressive prowess under center. Mitch Tribusky was projected to start ahead of the preseason. But Pickett has given Tomlin something to think about.

Pickett recently shared his thoughts on the Steelers quarterback competition.

“It definitely does not come down to one game,” said Kenny Pickett. “It’s over a period of work. The last month we’ve been grinding it out. I just want to put my best foot forward, play as hard as I can like I always do, and let the chips fall where they may.”

He has the right mindset. All Kenny Pickett can control is his own individual performance. As long as he continues working hard, things will workout in the end.

Even if Mitch Tribusky ends up being named the official starter for Week 1 of the regular season, that does not mean Pickett won’t seize QB1 duties down the road.