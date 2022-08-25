During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.

After a few weeks, Pickett has earned more and more valuable first-team reps in the Steelers’ preseason preparation. While all signs still point to Trubisky starting in Week 1, Pickett’s comfort in the system has made it an interesting race to say the least. If you ask the rookie about it, though, he seems to be not too worried about it. (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

“It definitely does not come down to one game,” said Pickett. “It’s over a period of work. The last month we’ve been grinding it out. I just want to put my best foot forward, play as hard as I can like I always do, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Pickett will eventually inherit the QB1 role on a full-time basis as the years go by. Many expected the Steelers rookie to sit for most of his first year, though, like most quarterbacks. Based on his play in the pre-season, though, it seems like Pickett’s chance to start for the team will come much sooner than anticipated.

This quarterback competition between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett can only mean good things for the Steelers. They are looking to start a new era of Pittsburgh football on the right note, as they try to maintain their record of multiple consecutive winning seasons. Will they be successful in their pursuits?