Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick reacts to game-wrecking plays that tortured Joe Burrow, Bengals

Rarely does one player sway a football game. But it’s hard to argue against Minkah Fitzpatrick doing exactly that in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The All-Pro safety bookended the contest with spectacular defensive plays. First, he picked off Bengals quarterback/demigod Joe Burrow on his very first pass of the season and took it to the house for a pick six:

Then with the score tied at 20, Minkah Fitzpatrick got his finger on Even McPherson’s would-be game-winning extra point and forced an overtime period that went the Steelers’ way. It was more like half a finger – but it was more than enough to torment Joe Burrow and the Bengals for a full week before they take the field again, as he told CBS Sports in recounting the epic stop:

“It was maybe like half of my finger,” Fitzpatrick told CBS Sports while pointing to his pointer finger. “It wasn’t a whole lot, but I got enough of it.”

It just goes to show how the tiniest of margins can turn the tide on a single play, which in turn affects the bottomline once the final whistles are blown. Fitzpatrick takes that to heart and is willing to do whatever it takes to push the Steelers even just an inch closer to a win.

“I’m going to go out there and do whatever Coach T [Mike Tomlin] asks me to do and whatever the team needs me to do in order to win,” Fitzpatrick said recently, after the Steelers concluded their final day of training camp. “Last year, it was making a lot of tackles, and the year before that, it was getting a lot of turnovers. Whatever this year brings, this year brings.”

For the Steelers, the defense is key for them to make any kind of noise this season. It’s a safe bet this won’t be the last time Minkah Fitzpatrick makes his presence felt in a big way for Pittsburgh