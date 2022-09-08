Minkah Fitzpatrick reveals his motivation for season opener vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in week one. And safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has clear motivations for the matchup.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers lost both of their matchups against the Bengals last season. Their first game ended with the Bengals winning by two touchdowns, with a final score of 24-10.

The next matchup between the AFC North rivals was even more one-sided. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10 in their second and final meeting of the season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick recently spoke about his motivations heading into the Steelers’ first game against the Bengals.

According to Steelers reporter Chris Adamski, Fitzpatrick stated, “Especially the fashion that we lost the (2nd) game– and the certain remarks that were said after the 1st game.. You think about it, let it resonate in the back of your mind.. I am going to remember.”

Fitzpatrick brought up remarks that were made after the first game. This is due to Bengal’s wide receiver Tyler Boyd stating that the Steelers gave up in that game.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a member of the Steelers since being traded during the 2019 season. And it hasn’t taken long for the young safety to insert himself into the two teams’ heated rivalry.

At just 25 years old, Fitzpatrick has been a dominant force in the NFL. Since joining the Steelers, he has recorded 203 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, and 27 defended passes.

With the Bengals coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, and the Steelers heading into the season with a new QB1, this week one matchup has several major storylines. It seems like once again, this will be a hard-fought battle on both sides.