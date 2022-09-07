Joe Mixon speaks out on fellow East Bay star Najee Harris ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals have long gone to battle in the AFC North. And while the two sides have a storied rivalry, their running backs share a special connection. Both Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Steelers running back Najee Harris grew up in the same hometown.

Joe Mixon, who is two years older than Najee Harris, thinks highly of the young Steelers running back.

With week one approaching, the Steelers and the Bengals are set to face off.

While speaking with reporters, Joe Mixon spoke about Najee Harris.

Joe Mixon spoke highly of Harris, going as far as to say he is like his little brother.

According to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer, Mixon stated, “That’s little brother right there. But at the end of the day, he’s is own man. He’s got his own road and I got mine. But I think he’s definitely a talented player and he comes from our hometown.”

“Pretty much some of the best backs in the league come from Northern California, and it’s been like that for while, since Marshawn Lynch, obviously. He’s definitely a good, talented back.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 7, 2022

Joe Mixon continued, speaking about how California running backs have made their impact on the NFL. He stated, “Pretty much some of the best backs in the league come from Northern California, and it’s been like that for while, since Marshawn Lynch, obviously. He’s definitely a good, talented back.”

Both Mixon and Harris have made their impact on the NFL.

Since being drafted in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a force, gaining 5,886 yards from scrimmage and 41 total touchdowns.

Harris could be set for a career season with the Steelers. During his rookie season, he was dominant through both the air and the ground. He rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he brought in 74 receptions for 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

As the season begins, both Joe Mixon and Najee Harris are set to be two of the best running backs in the NFL. They will both play large roles in their teams’ offenses. It is guaranteed that they will go to battle in week one.