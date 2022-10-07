The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a fun time during the 2022 season. After starting the season with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the team has lost three straight games. Their offense has come under fire after underperforming in the last few games. Eventually, Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 for rookie Kenny Pickett.

It seems like Mitch Trubisky can’t escape the criticism even when he’s not playing. In the aftermath of the Denver Broncos’ ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Kyle Brandt ranted on Good Morning Football about Russell Wilson. While criticizing Wilson’s decision-making during the final play, Brandt compared him to the Steelers QB. Ouch.

“I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn to Geno Smith so they can win the game.”

Thoughts on Russell Wilson…. pic.twitter.com/IkIC4SP7rk — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 7, 2022

Brandt then goes on to criticize Russell Wilson for being a “poser” after this loss. Despite their 2-3 record, the Broncos haven’t looked like a team that deserves to fight for their division, let alone a Wild Card spot. Their offensive ineptitude is on par with the Steelers this year, and that’s with them having Wilson under center instead of, well, Mitch Trubisky.

It seems like Trubisky’s stint as the starter for the Steelers is coming to an end. Many are already expecting Kenny Pickett to take over the QB1 for the team. This season was supposed to be the season where Trubisky proves that he was stuck is a flawed system. And even though the offensive scheming had it’s flaws, it’s not like Trubisky helped mask these issues.