The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting set to host the Arizona Cardinals, where there will be a reunion between some old teammates. This notably includes former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is now in his first season with the Steelers after spending the first decade of his career primarily with Arizona, and then the Vikings.

One of the biggest matchup for Peterson and the Steelers defense in this game will be containing Kyler Murray, who Peterson played with for two seasons. Murray has now been back for three games since tearing his ACL a season ago. Ahead of going up against Murray, Peterson discussed how the fifth-year quarterback looks since coming back.

“It looks like he's starting to get back in his old ways,” Peterson said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “It looks like he's starting to get back into his groove.”

“He's definitely is a unique talent. There's no question about that,” Peterson said. He does a great job of creating extra time for his receivers down the field. He does a really, really good job of avoiding those free blitzes … We have to do a really good job of standing our feet because he is a little guy, so you can't jump, you can't go to for pump fake. So we have to make sure that we stay grounded when we do have an opportunity to sack him in the pocket. So he has a very, very good deep ball. We know that they love, they love to boot him and to run that snake post option. Kyler is a one of a kind quarterback.”

Like Kyler Murray, Patrick Peterson is also a unique talent. Though he's past his prime, he was consistently one of the NFL's best cornerbacks as he made the 2010s All-Decade Team and was a 3x first-team All-Pro.