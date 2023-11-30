The Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to renew hostilities, with former Steeler James Conner's return making headlines.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to play each other on Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m. ET in The Steel City.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Cardinals running back James Conner, who played his college ball with the Pittsburgh Panthers and spent four of his seven NFL seasons with the Steelers.

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson broke the silence on a key play lacking in effort recently against the Cincinnati Bengals that drew the ire of fans, players and coaches alike. Steelers sack-master TJ Watt got an impressive ‘Best Defender on the Planet' compliment from Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin that few saw coming.

On Wednesday, Conner got real with the media, sharing his perspective on his return home this coming weekend.

“It's a special place for sure,” Conner said about Pittsburgh, where he is expected to play on Sunday.

Conner is expected to have 15 to 20 friends and family at the game this weekend. He plans to keep things business-like until after the game is over.

According to Tomlin, the Steelers seem likely to focus on Conner as part of their defensive gameplan.

“We can't allow James Conner to do what James does,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week. “Know and love and got a lot of respect for James. He is a legitimate tough guy, a big-time competitor. Expecting nothing but his absolute best coming back into Pittsburgh because I know him.”

The former Steeler had a season-high 106 yards in Week 2 against Brian Daboll's Giants. He followed it up with 98 yards vs. the Cowboys and 73 yards vs. the Falcons.