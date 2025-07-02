The Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade earlier this week, acquiring Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. There's no doubt that their defense got a big-time playmaker in the secondary, and he should complement what they do on defense.

Though the Steelers are poised to have a stout defense, there are still questions surrounding whether the Steelers are going to pay T.J. Watt what he wants. There has been a standstill as far as contract talks, and some are wondering if they could just decide to trade him. Several teams would be lining up to trade for him, and one insider believes the Philadelphia Eagles could have a shot at landing him.

“If the Eagles called and said we want T.J. Watt, we'll trade you Nolan Smith and a late-round pick,” Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan said. “I think they'd make that trade if something like that were ever put on the table.”

The Steelers would be getting a young player full of potential with Smith, and they'd also be getting a draft pick. It's uncertain if that's the price that it would cost to trade for a player of Watt's potential, and other teams could have better offers than that one.

The Steelers also shouldn't want to trade a talent like Watt, but that just means they're going to have to pay up. On a guest appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac revealed what Watt could be looking for in his next contract.

“The stalemate is going to be that TJ Watt wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league,” Dulac said. “The Steelers are looking at it that he's age 31 (by October 2025). In order to accommodate any kind of large contract, it can't be a three-year deal. It has to be a five-year deal… Now you're looking at TJ Watt being age 36.”

It seems like it may be the years holding back the Steelers and coming to an agreement with Watt, and it'll be interesting to see if they can come to a common ground.