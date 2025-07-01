Though he will almost certainly go down in NFL history as a member of the Green Bay Packers, with his bust in Canton featuring the team's logo in prominent display, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to continue to grow his legend as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now granted, almost that exact same sentiment was shared two years ago, when Rodgers signed on to become the “missing piece” of a Jets title contender, but his tenure in New York was seemingly cursed from the start, with one season ending mere snaps into Week 1 and the other showcasing deep structural issues that even a fromer MVP-winning QB couldn't fix.

Discussing what might just be Rodgers' final NFL season on The Pat McAfee Show, Peyton Manning compared the veteran passer to his own situation in Denver and that of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, noting that he, too, could add a later-career Super Bowl to his Hall of Fame resume.

Article Continues Below

“Look there's no substitute for experience and what Aaron can do to help these receivers and you wouldn't think that would take a lot of time for them to kind of get on the same page just because Aaron's played with so many guys and kind of knows how to make those adjustments,” Manning explained.

“It's a big change, I know Aaron did it with the Jets, and got hurt and what not. And maybe not what he was hoping for. So hopefully this is a good chapter for him, and can finish strong if it is his last year. I know Tom just talked about going down to Tampa, and that was exciting. It was kind of new, going to a new school. And I felt that way when I went to Denver. So it could be kind of invigorating for a quarterback.”

Fortunately, with a final ride through the NFL ranks heavily hinted at, and a roster with multiple new additions – and subtractions – via trade, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to do just that, following in the footsteps of Manning and Brady before him, with a little more hardware added to his trophy case. But do the Steelers have enough to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to the Steel City for only the second time in the Mike Tomlin era? Fans will find out soon enough.