Jonnu Smith found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he and Jalen Ramsey were sent to the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick in a blockbuster trade earlier this week. Smith will join new Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh and it’s fair to say the veteran tight end is welcoming the change of scenery.

Smith released his own hype video in response to the trade, per the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. The minute-long clip, originally posted on Smith’s Instagram account, includes footage of Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) and vintage shots of the crowd waving Terrible Towels while a media soundbite proclaims, “This is the best news for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.”

Jonnu Smith reacts to transition from Dolphins to Steelers in recent trade with this post. (@Easymoney_81 ; easymoney9 on IG) pic.twitter.com/1qxAd24Joi — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Additional soundbites play over a collection of headlines highlighting the Steelers’ trade and clips of Smith on the field. The Pro Bowl TE then shares his thoughts. “I think any competitor, any true competitor, should never be able to say ‘I made it. [There’s] nothing for me to do, there’s no more work to be put in,'” Smith says.

Jonnu Smith drops hype video following Steelers trade

“I think that’s the mindset that all the great ones have. And just continuing to fill those voids that's missing in my game, that’s what keeps me pushing. I’m just thankful. Blessed,” he added.

Smith put together the best season of his career in his debut campaign with the Dolphins in 2024. He set new career highs with 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards while tying his best touchdown total with eight scores.

The ninth-year veteran had been holding out of minicamp in Miami as he attempted to negotiate a new deal with the Dolphins. Despite performing at a Pro Bowl level in 2024, he was set to make just $4.09 million this season. The contract issue led to the team discussing a potential trade with the Steelers back in May.

After landing in Pittsburgh, the Steelers signed Smith to a one-year, $12 million extension. He’ll also reunite with Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arther Smith. The two previously spent four seasons together with the Tennessee Titans, where Smith was the tight ends coach and OC. They also overlapped during Smith’s time as head coach of the Falcons after Atlanta landed Jonnu in a trade with the Patriots in 2023.

It’s unclear how the Steelers will optimize their now tight end-heavy offense. However, with the team short on wide receivers after moving George Pickens, Smith will likely join incumbent starter Pat Freiermuth on the field with plenty of 12 personnel packages.