The Pittsburgh Steelers have been attempting to construct a unit that can win with Aaron Rodgers under center in what may be his final season. According to one recent report, the team has had discussions with a hometown star, Tyler Boyd.

Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers and Boyd have talked this offseason. Boyd, a Pennsylvania native and Pitt alum, has also been open about potentially playing for Pittsburgh.

“Absolutely,” Boyd said when asked about the possibility on Pittsburgh Sports Now on Saturday. “You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority of them be able to support me.”

The free agent has also said he gets along well with longtime Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I’m real cool with [coach Mike] Tomlin,” Boyd said. “He’s always been a good person. . . . When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I’d walk over there, talk to [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin, and he’d just pick at different things, where I could get better and get some guidance. I think we had a great friendship.”

Boyd has played nine NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. He enjoyed back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19, but has not put up the same dynamic numbers since this stretch.

While with the Bengals, Boyd was teammates with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. In Tennessee, the wide receiver played alongside inexperienced quarterbacks such as Will Levis and Mason Rudolph.

If Boyd were to sign with the Steelers, he would join DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek.

His presence could help take some pressure off of Metcalf and Woods, while also providing another receiver for an older quarterback such as Rodgers who has been known to prefer veteran talent.

While there is no clear favorite to land Boyd, it would at least seem that a hometown reunion could be in play.

