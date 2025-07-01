As the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, the team in effect would deal Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins, which garnered a shocking reaction from Cameron Heyward. While the Steelers look to further improve their team ahead of the upcoming season, Heyward would speak more about the blockbuster trade and losing Fitzpatrick.

Heyward would speak about the deal on his podcast “Not Just Football” along with Hayden Walsh, where it would be his co-host who spoke about the player's reaction. He would retell the story of them finding out about the trade, being excited that they got Ramsey and Henry, but Heyward had an NSFW reaction when hearing Fitzpatrick would be in the deal.

“You picked me up in my hotel today, and we were high-fiving, very excited about the news because as you picked me up, we got the news,” Walsh said. “And as we drove to PPG, your brother then texted and said Minkah was in the deal, which pardon my language, your response was, ‘ No he f—-ing isn’t.’”

Fitzpatrick had made a large impact on Pittsburgh since being traded there originally in September of 2019 from Miami, but now ends back with his former team.

Cameron Heyward speaks on the Steelers trading for Jalen Ramsey

With fans predicting how Ramsey will be with the Steelers along the tight end in Smith, there is no doubt that Heyward will miss Fitzpatrick on the team, as the safety has earned three first-team All-Pro honors from the NFL.

“I don’t know how to feel about it,” Heyward said. “It’s bittersweet. I’ve enjoyed playing with him, and I was kind of just shook by it all. I’m excited about the new teammates, but I’m also sad about losing a guy that I really respected in the locker room.”

While some might feel Pittsburgh now has a hole at safety, Heyward mentions that there is positional flexibility with Ramsey, where he can play multiple roles in the secondary.

“The great thing about Jalen, though, is he is ball savvy,” Heyward said. “He is able to play multiple positions. He’s able to play safety, he’s able to play corner. You’ve seen him play nickel. He provides that flexibility on defense, but man, didn’t expect to lose a teammate like that.”

At any rate, the Steelers are looking to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, which put them second in the AFC North, as they open the upcoming season against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7.