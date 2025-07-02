Contract negotiations have been ongoing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar edge rusher TJ Watt. With the deal not yet complete, there has been some speculation that a trade could be at play if the two sides can't reach an agreement. In terms of what type of deal Watt is looking for, one insider reveals how much Watt wants to get paid.

During a guest appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Steelers insider Gerry Dulac claims that the 30-year-old edge rusher wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Based on past production, that may be a sensible approach. However, Dulac also shares why Pittsburgh is hesitant to offer that deal, as age is playing a factor in the decision-making.

“The stalemate is going to be that TJ Watt wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league,” said Dulac. “The Steelers are looking at it that he's age 31 (by October 2025). In order to accommodate any kind of large contract, it can't be a three-year deal. It has to be a five-year deal… Now you're looking at TJ Watt being age 36.”

Article Continues Below

Giving a player a deal that makes them the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league well into their 30s doesn't have the best history in the NFL. As Dulac explains, the Steelers are an organization that has a history of making good business decisions. Although TJ Watt is arguably the best edge rusher in the league, Pittsburgh seemingly doesn't want to sacrifice cap space for a player who is already in his 30s, no matter how good that said player is.

Dulac mentions that the four-time First Team All-Pro showed some decline in his game last season. That may be true, however, it wasn't like Watt's production fell off a cliff either. The Steelers' superstar edge rusher ended the 2024-25 campaign with 61 combined tackles (40 solo), 27 quarterback hits, and 11.5 sacks (third-lowest in a single season in his career). TJ Watt also recorded six forced fumbles, which was a league high last season.

Contract negotiations will continue until a deal is reached or the organization decides to trade him. Considering the Steelers' front office has made several big moves this offseason, like trading for DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey while also signing Aaron Rodgers, it appears the franchise is all-in on building a contending roster. So, keeping TJ Watt is likely the preferred scenario for Pittsburgh.