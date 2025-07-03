With a few months until the start of the NFL season, teams and players across the league will officially disclose new uniform ideas for the upcoming season. One team that has already made news is the Washington Commanders, as they will be announcing a new alternate uniform on July 9. This uniform design combines the new identity of the Commanders with its ties to the past, including from the Redskins era, per SportsLogos.net.

While the details have not yet been revealed, early teasers suggest that they will be using some old logos, including the spear helmet from 1965 and the circular “R” logo from 1970. This alternate reveal will be the first significant visual update since the team’s rebranding in 2022 and could set the stage for a complete redesign in 2026.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans should circle July 21. That's the day the team is set to unveil yellow throwback helmets and a matching uniform based on the combo they wore from 2007-11. Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net reported that the new jersey will have different sleeve striping than the recent Color Rush versions of the uniforms. The uniform will be unveiled in Week 8 during Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

This throwback signifies a departure from the notorious “bumblebee” uniforms, opting for a cleaner homage to the mid-2000s style.

The Green Bay Packers are set to reveal their updated throwback uniform on July 23, just in time for the start of training camp. The team is expected to display helmets and jerseys inspired by the 1950s. We initially thought it was going to be a simple brown helmet swap with the current throwbacks; however, now the rumors are that there is an altogether new combination with more gold.

Green Bay has typically favored traditional looks, but the excitement of a vintage leather-style airbrushed helmet certainly makes this update exciting. The team has worn blue and gold uniforms and all-white helmets in a few games throughout past seasons.

With all three franchises tapping into nostalgia while giving key elements a modern twist, July is shaping up to be a visual feast for NFL fans and jersey collectors!