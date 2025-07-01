After the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, it appears that the team won't be done making moves to improve the team. While the Steelers have been monitoring free agents, here's an area where the team will look to add to after the blockbuster trade.

In exchange for Ramsey and Smith, Pittsburgh would deal safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami, which now puts a hole in the secondary for the franchise. Team reporter of ESPN, Brooke Pryor, would touch on how Ramsey could give Pittsburgh “positional flexibility,” there is a need now in the secondary, despite adding DeShaun Elliot and Juan Thornhill.

“Though Ramsey could have some positional flexibility, losing Fitzpatrick still creates a hole in the secondary,” Pryor said. “The Steelers added Thornhill in free agency, but they could add another free safety to pair with Elliott. The team is also open to acquiring another wide receiver to be a No. 2 behind Metcalf. The team hosted free agent Gabe Davis for a visit earlier this offseason.”

Still, the deal gave the organization a productive cornerback, who has been a standout in the NFL for years, plus a tight end who served as a top option for Miami, recording a career-high 88 catches, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Other areas the Steelers are looking to address after Jalen Ramsey

As some may consider the Steelers a Super Bowl contender after the trade for the cornerback and tight end, the team is not done rounding out the roster. Pryor would note that this offseason so far, which has included the major signing of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has been against the “status quo” of a typical summer for Pittsburgh.

“With these Steelers, you never know,” Pryor wrote. “For decades, Pittsburgh was a franchise built on drafting and developing its own players, but general manager Omar Khan continues to signal that he's not content with maintaining the status quo.”

“It's already been a very un-Steelers-like offseason with the public courting and eventual signing of 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf and trading away both Fitzpatrick and wide receiver George Pickens,” Pryor continued. “The Steelers also landed Slay in free agency.”

The Steelers are also looking at the wide receiver position, as while they traded for Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler would report that the team is looking at former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Gabe Davis.

“Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At any rate, Pittsburgh is looking to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, which put them second in the AFC North, as the team opens the upcoming season against the New York Jets.